Cyber ​​Monday 2019: Today's best offers and discounts

Today, Monday, December 2, the Cyber ​​Monday 2019, a date marked in red in our business calendar. If you want to give technology this Christmas or treat yourself, today is a fantastic day to find great deals on these types of products. Here we tell you what the best offers are.

Samsung 4K UHD 2019 55RU8005 – 55 ″ Smart TV

A 55-inch 4K UHD television on sale at Amazon for 629.99 euros, when its original price was 1,029 euros. It has a series of innovative technologies to obtain a hyperrealistic image. One of the most prominent is the Wide Viewing Angle, which maintains the purity of intensity of colors regardless of where you are sitting.

4 in 1 epilator



If you are looking for a comfortable and effective facial epilator, this offer from Amazon on the occasion of Cyber ​​Monday 2019 you will love. A electric razor Especially indicated to remove hair without pain. It is used on the eyebrows, cheeks, fingers, nose and bikini line. It is available with a 71% discount, for only 19.98 euros.

PS4 with games: Crash and Far Cry 5

If you want to make a great Christmas gift with someone who likes video games, today you have the PS4 of 1 TB and two games for sale for only 249 euros in Half markt, when its original price was 349 euros.

Bluetooth Headphones Happy Plugs Air 1 Black

In the FNAC online store You can find these black Bluetooth headphones with a 33% discount. Very comfortable headphones to go for a walk or play sports because they have no cables.

He Cyber ​​Monday 2019 It is a fantastic opportunity to find technology products at the best price.