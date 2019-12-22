Cyber ​​Monday 2019: Offers, promotions and discounts not to be missed

Share it:

Yesterday, Friday, November 29, Black Friday was held, one of the most anticipated days of the year. The stores launched discounts and very interesting offers, and we took the opportunity to make the first Christmas purchases. Well, next Monday, December 2, the Cyber ​​Monday 2019.

The best offers of Cyber ​​Monday

On whether Black Friday or the best is better Cyber ​​mondayIt all depends on the product. Last year 2018 laptops had better discounts on Black Friday, but televisions and smart watches were cheaper on Cyber ​​Monday.

Cyber ​​Monday 2019 is a day that usually only online stores celebrate, especially those specialized in technology. Therefore, it is an excellent opportunity to buy appliances, mobile phones, game consoles, televisions …

In the same way as in the Black Friday, Amazon will be the undisputed protagonist of the day, with thousands of products on offer. The e-commerce giant is already celebrating the "Cyber ​​Monday Finde", with the most interesting sales. For example, the vacuum packing machine Foodsaver FFS006X-01 is on sale for 169 euros, with a 37% discount.



Or the stroller for babies, from newborns to 25 kilos. Of the brand Maclaren, is now on sale at Amazon for 199.99 euros, with a 47% discount.

And, if you are looking for a quality Smartphone at a good price, you can take advantage of the discounts of PC Components. The Xiaomi Mi A3 is now on sale for 149 euros, with a 34% discount.

And in FNAC You can find this impressive Sony HTSF-150 soundbar for 89.90 euros, with 40% discount. A great opportunity!

Now is the time to take advantage of discounts and promotions Cyber ​​Monday 2019.