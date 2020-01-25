“Cutest face”: Regina Blandón poses without makeup for PHOTO

The actress Regina Blandón, known for her role as ‘Bibi’ in the program The P.Luche Family, took advantage of the beginning of the year to share a photo of his face free makeup.

The reactions of her friends and followers did not wait, because the 29-year-old looks radiant despite not having a drop of makeup on the face.

“Fresh Khé # Yes You. Take: a New Year's banjo. Put me a New Year's emoji back, whoever they want, "go ahead" was the message with which it was shared the picture.

In the photo you see Regina Blandón pose in front of the camera with a slight smile that shows that this January looks calm for your work and personal life.

The image shared through your personal account of Instagram has reached more than 137 thousand ‘likes’ just a few hours after being shared.

In addition, hundreds of comments recognize the Mexican natural beautyWell, you don't need to resort to makeup to look more beautiful than ever.

You may also like:

Danna Paola throws some mezcal in the company of the Golden Scorpion (VIDEO)