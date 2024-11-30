Curtain Call: Blue Bloods’ Len Cariou Proves Age Is Just a Number in Hollywood

In a surprising turn of events, the beloved CBS drama “Blue Bloods” is set to end its impressive 14-season run. However, the show’s veteran star, Len Cariou, at the age of 85, is far from ready to hang up his acting hat.

A Legacy of Talent

Len Cariou has been a cornerstone of “Blue Bloods” since its inception in 2010, portraying the character of Henry Reagan. His portrayal has been remarkable, bringing depth, wisdom, and heart to the Reagan family patriarch.

Before his television success, Cariou had already established himself as a formidable presence on stage, earning multiple Tony Award nominations and critical acclaim for his performances. This rich theatrical background has undoubtedly contributed to the gravitas he brings to his role in “Blue Bloods.”

Age: No Barrier to Passion

Abigail Hawk, Cariou’s co-star, recently shared insights about the veteran actor’s mindset. “He’s not ready to retire. He’s 85 years young,” Hawk revealed in an interview. This statement underscores a powerful message that “Blue Bloods” has consistently conveyed throughout its run – age is truly just a number.

The show has been praised for its portrayal of multi-generational dynamics, with Cariou’s character often serving as the emotional anchor for the Reagan family. His performance has demonstrated that age does not limit wisdom, relevance, and the ability to captivate an audience.

A Bittersweet Farewell

The news of the show’s cancellation has been met with disappointment from both cast and fans. Hawk disclosed that none of the cast members wanted the show to end, with Cariou and Tom Selleck particularly eager to continue.

For Cariou, bidding farewell to Henry Reagan has been an emotional journey. “It was pretty emotional. It wasn’t the last thing we did, but it was nice in one sense to be in the room together, but it was a tough day for us,” he shared, reflecting on filming the final family dinner scene.

The Power of Camaraderie

One key factor contributing to “Blue Bloods” success has been the genuine camaraderie among the cast. Cariou has spoken fondly of his co-stars, particularly Tom Selleck, with whom he has shared numerous scenes over the years.

“We all get along well,” Cariou stated, adding, “And that doesn’t happen every time out.” This off-screen chemistry has undoubtedly translated into the on-screen family dynamics that viewers have come to love.

Looking Ahead

As “Blue Bloods” prepares to wrap, Cariou and Selleck have expressed their desire to continue working in the entertainment industry. Selleck, at 79, has hinted at the possibility of writing another Jesse Stone movie, showcasing that the passion for their craft burns bright in both these veteran actors.

In an industry often criticized for ageism, Cariou and his co-stars prove that talent, dedication, and the ability to connect with audiences transcend age barriers. As the curtain falls on “Blue Bloods,” it’s clear that the show must go on for actors like Len Cariou, regardless of the number on their birth certificates.

The legacy of “Blue Bloods” and the inspiring tenacity of its cast serves as a potent reminder that age truly is just a number in the world of entertainment and life.

As we bid farewell to the Reagan family dinners, we can look forward to seeing what new chapters these seasoned actors will write in their enduring careers.