Cursed, what if Netflix had a spin-off on Merlin in the pipeline?

Fantasy series continue to be among Netflix's winning products: a spin-off of The Witcher has just been announced, while in no time Cursed has achieved incredible success, becoming one of the most viewed titles on the platform. The second season has not yet been officially announced, but it seems a formality.

Different characters from Cursed, according to many fans, they deserve an in-depth analysis, and in this regard there is a theory that is spreading rapidly on the web: Netflix would plan to dedicate a spin-off to Merlin, the character played by Gustaf Skarsgard.

The series would follow his warrior adventures, after the evolution of the character in the first season of Cursed.

Will it be true? We specify that for the moment there are no confirmations, it is more of a suggestion, even if it is undeniable that Gustaf Skarsgard (Vikings) stole the scene practically every time he was on the screen, revealing himself to be one of the most loved characters. A starring series, in this sense, would certainly be deserved.

For further details on Cursed, see the explanation of the finale of the first season and the true identity of the Weeping Monk.

In addition to Gustaf Skarsgard and the protagonist Katherine Langford, among the cast of Ciìursed, among others, are Devon Terrell, Daniel Sharman, Lily Newmark, Peter Mullan, Sebastian Armesto, Shalom Brune-Franlink and Emily Coates.