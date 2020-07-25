Cursed: Review of the first 5 episodes of the Netflix fantasy series

Share it:

Reworking a myth is never easy. And when in the middle there is the bulky ghost of Arthur, Excalibur, Merlin and everything that makes up chivalric mythology, expectations and doubts rise. Cursed, comunqe, presents itself at the starting point with a respectable curriculum: the Netflix series is taken from an illustrated novel by Frank Miller is Tom Wheeler, the latter, however, a prolific television author who also appears among the creators of the serial, to be released on the streaming platform on July 17th. On the occasion of the launch date of the show starring Katherine Langford (Hannah Baker in Thirteen) is Daniel Sharman (Lorenzo the Magnificent ne The doctors), we have already watched all the episodes of the series. Here we will provide you with our first impressions on about half of the total episodes, so as to provide you with an opinion without spoilers on what awaits you in this new and intriguing fantasy proposal by Netflix.

The sword, the girl and fate

If you have already read, or at least know, the original work of Miller and Wheeler, you should for better or worse know what awaits you in the Netflix series. All the others could instead remain a little disoriented by a starting lore already full of elements, characters and masks of various types, as well as narrative ideas already known to anyone who chews the basic rudiments of the medieval chivalric epic.

Cursed, on the other hand, was born as a young adult reinterpretation of Arthurian legends, now reworking, now totally overturning what we knew about some key characters of the original British myths. On the other hand, the plot follows the adventure of the young woman Nimue (Katherine Langford), a Fey – that is, a resident of the woods who can use magic and therefore far from the standards of a common human being – destined one day to become the legendary Lady of the Lake.

The Fey, like most magical creatures, live on the margins of society and are constantly hunted by the Paladins Rossi, a religious order that has the aim of eradicating every trace of magic in the name of the Church. Nimue is also an outcast among the outcast: even within her own people, the young woman is not well seen, as an accident that happened as a child seems to have injected her with a mysterious curse that does not allow her to fully control her powers.

In any case, Nimue's life is turned upside down when the Paladins Rossi and their most faithful herald – the fearsome Weeping monk, a surprisingly tenebrous Daniel Sharman – they set the village where he lived on fire and take the life of his mother. The woman entrusts her daughter with an ancient sword, called Devil's tooth: an iconic and legendary weapon, endowed with a mysterious power that will make anyone capable of brandishing it king of kings: Nimue's mission will be to bring the sword to Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgard), a disgraced wizard who could help the heroine free humanity from oppression.

The response after 5 episodes



According to what we saw in the first few episodes, Cursed is a typically young adult training tale, although some more macabre, violent and mature shades are not precluded in the staging. We start, in any case, from a protagonist marginalized and unaware of the fate that awaits her, but who soon finds herself the victim of disastrous events and forced to bear on her shoulders the fate of the oppressed peoples.

It is a work in which many styles of classical fiction are easily identified: from coming of ageprecisely to religious oppression, from xenophobia to the positive values ​​of hope, heroism and sacrifice. The most successful element of the production is probably the basic "lore", the starting mythology and also the reconstruction of the Arthurian myth, unhinged here and reassembled in several places to compose a park of protagonists stripped and completely demolished of their original characterization.

In short, the primeval pen of two authors in the definition of a fascinating and suggestive worldbuilding, albeit in some situations a little stereotyped. The problems of the product emerge, in our opinion, above all with the arrival of the turning point as regards the narrative. From the beginning Cursed makes clear its ambitions, but performs them with a plot that is not always effective, which rests on the writing of characters that are a little too one-dimensional and on cause-effect mechanisms which (especially in the central joints of the story) have left us a little perplexed.

The story unfolds, as well as on different time planes that gradually explain the background of the protagonists in a continuous advancement of discovery, also in different storylines supported by a not exactly brilliant montage, which uses short interludes made with the stylized graphic style of the novel : a suggestive and perhaps even brilliant solution, but which in some moments makes the editing decidedly subdued.

To aggravate everything there is also a technical sector not always up to par, with a department of effects that in some situations lowers the quality bar of the product. This happened during the first 5 episodes, which also culminated with the first big twist of the story, and the hope is that most of the investments in production have turned to the final episodes, in which we sincerely hope that the visual and technical quality will give us greater satisfaction.