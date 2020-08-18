Cursed, Daniel Sharman tells the Weeping Monk from the Netflix series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Cursed is one of the most popular series on Netflix and the credit is also due to a cast that has a great attraction especially among the youngest: from Katherine Langford of 13 to Gustav Skarsgård of Vikings, also passing through Daniel Sharman (Teen Wolf, Fear The Walking Dead). And it is the latter who tells us about his character.

There are not a few freedoms he takes Cursed (just think of the figure of Morgana), the TV series based on the novel by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, and transforming the Weeping Monk into nothing less than Lancelot is certainly one of the most interesting and curious plot twists.

"Many things that have been written about him were often often centered around his emotionality. I always thought about what it could have been like if we started from a point where he didn't show any emotion, and then be able to follow a path, so that the audience could feel they understood where it came from, that is from a state of limitation, constraint." Sharman explains to the microphones of Collider, anticipating the evolution of his character "What would happen if, within a moment, he were to let go of the chains? What would he do? How would his personality, his psyche be affected?"

In the Netflix series, in fact, Lancelot is at the service of the Red Paladins, persecuting and killing his fellow men and self-flagellating himself in search of divine redemption.

"(Lancelot) is a perfectionist, and he is also a loyal person. He has an extreme sense of loyalty to his being 'broken', and in this trust that is disintegrated. This is the cause of the moral conflict which is constant in its interiority, and which it must face and rectify"Fear The Walking Dead actor still elaborates"I liked that these were the central themes of his character, and that I had to work to get there. I was trying to understand how far we could go and then get to the Lancelot that we know. How much could we subvert it? This is what I tried to do: start with a character lacking empathy and the ability to identify with the other".

And he concludes: "That's why you see the Weeping Monk. That is the beginning".

And you liked the creative choices of Cursed? Let us know in the comments.