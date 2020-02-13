Curious to know what the world is like according to Dragon Ball? An immense Pangea

Share it:

300 million the food chain reigned supreme and the Earth was inhabited by fascinating creatures such as dinosaurs. No continent and no nation were divided by large portions of the ocean and the Blue Planet was connected by a single large territory, the same one borrowed by Akira Toriyama for the serialization of Dragon Ball.

35 years after the creation of Dragon Ball, there are still numerous anecdotes and mysteries that fans have not yet come to know. Every detail taken care of by sensei, in fact, is part of a profound reference to mass culture and historical tradition, starting with Goku's iconic suit. Recently, Derek Padula, a fan of the masterpiece of Toriyama, began to share some curiosities about the work online, in particular about the structure of the Earth according to the mythical author.

Thanks to the tweet attached at the bottom, therefore, you can take a look at the Blue Planet imagined by sensei, made up of a super-continent, or Pangea precisely, which recalls the conformation of the third planet of the solar system about 300 million years ago, when dinosaurs reigned over the territory. However, Toriyama did not fail to add some islands to vary the conformation of the world, while maintaining an extremely fascinating map to further appreciate the imagination of Dragon Ball.

And you, instead, what do you think of this vision of the Earth, do you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.