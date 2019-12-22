Curiosities of the Komodo Dragon

Share it:

He Komodo dragon It is the largest lizard in the world. Well known for his predatory abilities, he lives on the island of Komodo, as well as in certain areas of Malaysia and Indonesia. Below we have collected some of the most interesting Komodo dragon curiosities, which you will love to discover.

Size

The Komodo dragon is a very large reptile, which can reach 3 meters long and the 90 kilos of weight. Although he does not throw fire through his mouth like the dragons of fantastic tales, he is a very fierce and strong animal.

Feeding

Komodo dragons eat practically everything, although their diet is based on animals: goats, deer, pigs, birds … Occasionally they can also attack Humans, although it is not the most common. They are also cannibals, so they can eat each other, especially if they are young.

Poison

As good predators, Komodo dragons possess an infallible weapon: their saliva. In the saliva accumulate a series of compounds that transmit to the blood of their prey, who die poisoned. Therefore, once they attack their victims, they wait until the poison takes effect and then feed on them.

Reproduction

The mating season Komodo's dragon is between the months of May and August. In September, the fertilized females lay about 30 eggs. Newborns are helpless and small in size: they measure 40 centimeters and weigh 100 grams. Therefore, during the first years of life they live high in the trees so as not to be eaten by their depredators.

Senses

He Komodo dragon It has very developed senses. It is able to see 300 meters away, and can track dead bodies at a distance of 10 kilometers thanks to its extraordinary nose.

