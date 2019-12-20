Curiosities of the African buffalo

Share it:

The African buffalo, as its name suggests, lives in Africa. It is a mammal that belongs to the family of cattle, and is one of the most powerful of its kind. It has a toned body and its horns They are very powerful. Below we point out the most interesting African buffalo curiosities.

What is the African buffalo like?

Although there are not many who know, the truth is that this animal is a distant relative of Bulls And the cows

He color of his skin It is very dark, halfway between black and brown. Its most prominent feature are the horns, which can reach the meter in length.

Regarding the weight of this animal, it weighs around 1,000 kilos in the case of males. Females are smaller, and their skin color is a bit lighter.

One of the main differences between females and males of the african buffalo It has to do with maturation age. While females mature at age 8, males do so at age 5.

Regarding their behavior, buffalo live in small herds, which usually have no more than 6 copies. The oldest female in the pack or the alpha buffalo is in charge of running the pack.

As for the senses, sight and hearing do not have them too developed. The most powerful of all is the smell, which he uses to find food and locate himself.

And finally, the african buffalo It is usually much more active at night, so we could say that it is a nocturnal animal. During the day, at high temperatures, it remains hidden under trees or near lakes and rivers.