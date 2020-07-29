Cuphead: when will the Delicious Last Course DLC come out?

Share it:

As suggested by the rumors this morning, during a new direct of the Summer Game Fest conducted by Geoff Keighley, the arrival of Cuphead on PlayStation 4 was announced.

To give the happy news was Maja Moldenhauer of Studio MDHR, who for the occasion also provided some details on The Delicious Last Course, an expansion that will introduce a third playable character, Ms. Chalice. Announced in 2018 and initially scheduled for 2019, the downloadable content was then postponed to 2020 to avoid crunch time and ensure the best possible quality.

Judging by Moldenhauer's intervention today, the wait may prove to be still quite long. The developer did not show any gameplay sequence, nor did she speak of a release date, explaining instead that 2020 was a rather difficult year and that development is taking longer than initially budgeted. "We are still working hard on it, it is taking longer than we thought, but we want it to be a memorable experience. To be honest, I think we announced it a little too early, considered when we put the pen on the sheet for the first time. "

Moldenhauer has however ensured that the team has learned a lot during the development of Cuphead, and it is greatly improved in aspects such as design and animation. Speaking of the new character, Ms. Chalice, instead explained: "He is a completely new character, with different moves and patterns, and you can take on the whole game in his shoes". But When will The Delicious Last Course be released? "It will come out when it is ready", Moldenhauer said, fortunately simultaneously on all platforms – Xbox One, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch and PS4 – since day-one.