Cuphead PS4: Studio MDHR gives 300 codes for free download

To celebrate the arrival of Cuphead on PlayStation 4, Studio MDHR has decided to give away 300 codes to download the game for free. Such as? By filling in an online form, but be careful because the selection criteria are very precise.

In particular the codes will be offered to streamer, content creator and speedrunner who will then have to bring the game to their channels, if you are interested just fill in the form with the required fields and hope that your studio members like your profile, only in this way you will get a code to download Cuphead for free on PlayStation 4.

It is an initiative called Cuphead Swell Streaming Bonanza born to promote the game on Twitch, YouTube and other streaming platforms, on the occasion of the debut on PS4, requested loudly by the community after the success achieved on PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The Cuphead DLC The Delicious Last Course is still on without a launch windowHowever, Studio MDHR has announced that in the future it will publish a full-bodied free update for Xbox One that will include a behind the scenes, the soundtrack and other bonuses to thank those who immediately supported the Cuphead project.