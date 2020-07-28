Cuphead is available on PS4 from today! The stop motion announcement trailer

Share it:

The rumors circulated online this morning have apparently proved true. During a new direct of the Summer Game Fest conducted by Geoff Keighley, Maja Moldenhauer of Studio MDHR intervened to announce that Cuphead is coming to PlayStation 4 later today!

At the time of writing, the platform inspired by the '30s cartoons is not yet available on the PlayStation Store, but we are sure that it is only a matter of time. In the meantime you can admire the trailer with which it was announced the arrival of Cuphead on PlayStation 4, which includes a nice insert made with the stop motion technique: you can find it on top of this news, good vision!

The new version of the game thus joins those already available on the market, that is Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.