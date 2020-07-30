Cuphead, guide: advice on how to perform a Parry

Share it:

One of the most useful mechanics of Cuphead consists in the execution of the Parry, a particular technique thanks to which it is possible to quickly reload the special attacks indicator.

In order to perform a Parry, you must first identify i on the screen bullets of pink color: the color of these objects indicates that it is possible to perform this technique on them. Once the pink bullet is found, all you have to do is jump near the colored object and then press the jump button again for a moment before the main character touches the bullet. You will notice that thanks to the Parry the character also makes a double jump, very useful especially in the levels that do not involve bosses to dodge the most insidious enemies. It should be noted that this functionality is also present in the levels in which you play on board an airplane, within which the technique must be performed in exactly the same way.

Also know that Parry is essential for anyone who plays in local cooperative, since when one of the two players dies he will turn into an angel with a pink heart, at which the technique can be carried out to bring him back to life.

