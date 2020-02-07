Cup semifinals draw, live

12:05 h. In the hype of the semi final draw of the KO tournament we have Granada, Mirandés, Athletic and Real Sociedad. All of them have achieved important deeds to get here. Now they are looking for a place in the final of Seville.

12:00 h. Good Morning. This Friday we have a draw for the King's Cup. It is time for the semifinals, which four teams that were in the very few pools reached at the beginning of this season.

The preview of the cup draw

The Copa del Rey is in luck because the elimination of Real Madrid and Barcelona have left this competition prettier than it could be at this point, now four cities dream big with this title that they have very close.

Who makes up the raffle?

Athletic, Real Sociedad, Granada and Mirandés are the four teams that make up these semifinals of the 2020 Copa del Rey. The two Basques will reach this stage after leaving out the two biggest and most favorite, while Granada, lucky in the other draws and Mirandés starring in a feat 2.0 for this epic Cup to become legendary.

FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Valencia and Villarreal, or to put it another way, those who intuited themselves as the big favorites of the qualifiers, respectively, have been left out of the dream of the Copa del Rey.

When is it celebrated and where to watch on TV?

The semi-final draw for the Copa del Rey will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. in the Soccer City of Las Rozas. In addition to the raffle itself, the La Cartuja project will be presented as the venue for the final of the KO tournament for the next four years.

The semifinals of the Copa del Rey can be enjoyed live through the official channels of the Royal Spanish Football Federation: Youtube, social networks, web page … In the absence of conditions, everyone can face everyone.