Cup for Mexico: what does the Pumas need against Toluca to advance to the semifinals

Pumas could achieve his miracle and advance to the next round of the friendly tournament (Photo: Pumas / Cuartoscuro)

The semifinals of the GNP Cup for Mexico they are almost defined. However, with the Cruz Azul thrashed AmericaPumas could achieve his own miracle and advance to the next round of the friendly tournament.

With the 4-1 victory against the Eagles, The Machine established itself in the first place of group A with 9 points. Those of Coapa remain in second place with 4 points, but a victory for the Pumas against Toluca could put the cats in the semifinals.

In case the Red Devils lose 2-0, the university students and the Americanists would be tied in several areas. They would have the same goal difference (-1) and goals scored (3), in addition to having tied to zero in their respective match.

Cruz Azul thrashed America 4-1 and gave Pumas a chance to qualify (Photo: Twitter @LigaBBVAMX)

Therefore, both teams would have to go to the fourth tie-breaker criteria, which is the Fair play, or fair play. In that sense, the team with the fewest cards received will advance to the semifinal. América accumulated three admonitions in the first phase, while Pumas registered only one.

So, what Pumas must do is beat Toluca 2-0. Also, they should not receive more than one card. Instead, a victory with a difference of two goals (such as 3-1, 5-2, etc.) would put the cats in the next round.

If the university students lose against Toluca, tie or win 1-0, they will give the pass to América. The choriceros, meanwhile, are already eliminated from the contest by accumulating two consecutive defeats.

In case the Devils lose 2-0, the university students and the Americanists would be tied in several rubles (Photo: Pumas / Cuartoscuro)

As for the pregame reactions, Alfredo Talavera and Alfredo Saldívar will have an emotional match. This is because now they will face their old teams, respectively.

El Pollo Saldívar spoke about what it will be like to face Pumas after spending 20 years at the institution. “The return was quick, in a week. Obviously it will not be the same in an official match, but it will always be nice to return there and someday if I have the opportunity to see him as an amateur also in CU (Ciudad Universitaria) I will be present ”, he said in an interview with the newspaper Record.

On his adaptation to the Devils, he said he was happy and assured that he is looking for a place in the starting 11. "I have to fight on the team and I have to earn a place because nobody has anything safe and less when you arrive ”, he explained.

Pumas and América tied for zero when they met in the Cup for Mexico (Photo: Pumas / Cuartoscuro)

"I have to get to join the group and not the group to me, and I come with that disposition and respect to the group where I arrived, and earn a place by fighting and competing always as I have done to give results," he said.

The match between Pumas and Toluca will be this Sunday at 8:00 p.m. (central Mexico time), at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City. The television broadcast will be by the Channel 5 and the Channel 7 in open transmission and by TUDN through the cable.

At the same time, Atlas and Tigers will play the pass to the next round. If the cats win or tie they are in the semifinal, but if they lose the foxes will continue on their way to the title.

The party will be at 4:00 p.m. (central Mexico time) this Sunday, at the Chivas stadium, in the city of Guadalajara. The television broadcast will be by the Channel 5 and the Channel 7 in open transmission and by TUDN through the cable.

