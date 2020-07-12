Cup for Mexico: "We are far from the best level, but it is normal for so long not to play," said Luis Fernando Tena about what was shown by Chivas

Share it:

Guadalajara beat Mazatlán FC 3-1 and secured their pass to the semifinals (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)



Although the team of Chivas de Guadalajara beat 3-1 to Mazatlan FC and achieved his pass to the semifinals of the GNP Cup for Mexico, His trainer Luis Fernando Tena stated on Saturday night that the team is far from having the best soccer level, which he considers normal after the break of activities for three months.

The organization accumulated six points, after three days, and must wait for the result between Tigres and Atlas that will determine whether it will occupy the first or second place in Group B.

We are far from the best level, but it is to some extent normal for so long not to play. There are players who are picking up their rhythm faster and others who are costing them more work and these games serve to realize that

In the preseason tournament, Chivas beat Atlas and Mazatlán FC and lost to Tigres.

Chivas coach Luis Fernando Tena mentioned that there are players who are picking up their rhythm faster and others who are costing more work (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco / File)



The strategist highlighted in a video conference on Saturday night that the team improved compared to the duel that took place against Tigres on Wednesday, July 8, and stated that they must work on making the circulation of the ball more fluid so as not to let the opponent reach it.

The next rival that the whole of Guadalajara will face has yet to be defined, but one of the organization's concerns is that they should travel to Mexico City, where the greatest number of accumulated cases and active cases in the country are concentrated.

Las Chivas could choose a measure similar to that of the Tigres group, which, to avoid contagion, He avoided staying at the hotel and they will return to Guadalajara after the game.

It should be noted that 24 hours before Maztlán FC faced Guadalajara, it announced three positive cases of Covid-19. They were tests that were done to the players after the game against Tigres (July 3).

Eduardo López did not dispute the match against Mazatlán FC because he presented symptoms related to COVID-19 (Photo: Twitter @Chivas)

Tena reported that the absence of the midfielder Eduardo López in the starting box and in the bench it was because he had symptoms of coronavirus.

"We didn't want to risk it and they returned him to his house, Tomorrow they will do another COVID-19 test, but the joke was that he was not here and did not infect anyone”The technical director added.

The player will perform the coronavirus test a second time this Sunday. Since last Wednesday they did the test because the player's girlfriend presented some discomfort and came out negative.

The directive determined to give the midfielder rest to recover and avoid possible contagion with the rest of the elements of the Sacred Flock.

Opening 2020 will start on July 23 (Photo: Twitter @MXESTADIOS)

It was the past May 18 that the team reported a positive case in the first round of testing and so far it is the only case.

On the other hand, this Sunday, July 12, Atlas will face Tigres and Pumas will face Toluca, on the last date of the GNP Cup for Mexico

While tournament activities Opening 2020 will be the Thursday July 23. The first match will be played by Atlético de San Luis against FC Juárez, at 9 am.

