Cup for Mexico: Pumas and América left an insipid tie; Atlas gave Mazatlán its first defeat

What a few months ago was a spectacular duel, tonight the Cougars of the UNAM and the Eagles of america disappointed in a goalless match and with little emotion on the field of the Olympic University stadium, in Mexico City.

In activity of the second day of the Cup for Mexico, the mini preparation competition for the Apertura 2020 tournament of Liga MX, Míchel González, Pumas technical director, decided to debut Alfredo Talavera, 37-year-old former Toluca goalkeeper.

The Mexican-American steering wheel Sebastián Saucedo It was the best element of the blue-blue ensemble. He moved free in the last quarter of the field and had a couple of actions that put his rival in trouble, but heallied injured very early in the game when trying to maintain possession of the ball, which turned off the creativity of the blue auria squad.

For its part, America, despite starting with practically its best frame, was not able to take advantage of the opportunities that the Mexican midfielder generated. Giovani dos Santos, who in one of the clearest opportunities of the match missed an opportunity within the large area.

Miguel Herrera confronts the bank of Pumas (Screenshot: TUDN)

Although the meeting was friendly, Miguel Herrera, cream blue strategist, lived it with too much intensity, because before the first part will end, the “Louse” was observed, annoyed by the actions of his team, looking for a lawsuit without wearing the mask on the bench in Pumas, so Israel López, Míchel's assistant, had to arrive to reassure him and separate him to avoid a concussion.

It should be noted that the health protocol regulation indicates that the members of the clubs that are in the bank, have the obligation to make use of the mask, as long as they are seated, in case of standing, they will have the freedom to take it off.

The second part was even with a less level on the court. The lawn was filled with youth and in this situation none of the teams achieved a frank opportunity against the rival goal.

With the goalless draw, the Eagles reached four points and went one step further to qualification, while Pumas will depend on a combination of results and the victory in their match against Toluca to advance.

With a goal from a youth, Atlas won the victory (Photo: Twitter / atlasfc)

In the other match of the day, Atlas beat Mazatlán FC 1-0, at the Akron stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco. With this result, the Rojinegros obtained their first three points from the mini tournament, and in addition, they gave the Sinaloa club their first defeat in history.

At the start of the game, both teams showed dynamism and the midfielder of the Mazatillo team, Aldo Rocha, did not hesitate to make a direct shot to the goal; however, he failed to open the marker.

Moments later, the response came from the red and black squad with its recent reinforcement Ignacio Malcorra, who was shown as one of the main axes in the attack of Los Zorros and one of his free throws was close to crossing the nets, like his compatriot Javier Correa, who was drowned out the goal cry.

During the last moments of the first half, the ball crashed into the crossbar guarded by Miguel Fraga and again, the Atlas players were about to open the scoring.

Mazatlán ran out of players and had to require the help of his third goalkeeper for the attack (Photo: Special)

To start with the companion part, Francisco Palencia He made a couple of changes, while the Los Zorros squad kept nothing and allowed eight changes, in which they decided to remove Malcorra, the service generator.

After 76 minutes, Miguel Sansores insisted again against the goal of the Atlas and the attempt took its toll, as the attacker presented discomfort after the action; even his replacement to allow him to leave the field of play was complicated by not finding a change so they turned to their third goalkeeper, who held the position as in the attack.

Already in the final part of the match, in a corner kick charge, the youth squad Jesus Gomez, 18 years old, stood up so that in a header he placed the 1-0 for the red and black team, which ended up being the final marker.

With this Atlas keeps alive his hope of accessing the next phase, in turn the Mazatleco draw will depend on the result between Chivas and Tigres.

Mazatlán will return to the activity next Saturday, June 11 when he faces Chivas, and Atlas will do the same when he faces Tigres on Sunday, June 12.

