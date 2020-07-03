Cup for Mexico is a "drill" for Liga MX, alerted an official of the Ministry of Health

Share it:

América, Cruz Azul, Pumas and Toluca, as well as Chivas, Tigres, Atlas and Mazatlán will be measured in a small contest (Photo: Collage / Cuartoscuro)

This Friday begins the GNP Cup for Mexico and with it the return of Mexican soccer. However, doubts about the performance of the competition still stand, as more than half remain on high risk alert for infections of COVID-19.

However, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, General Director of Health Promotion, cleared doubts about this restart of sports activities in Liga MX. In addition, he applauded the friendly contest, as he described it as a "rehearsal" for the official competition.

"This works because it is a rehearsal for both those who are going to play and those who are not, for the league and for the Federation as a whole. This tournament that starts tomorrow (July 3) is a complete simulation of what will be the Opening 2020 ”, considered in an interview with Clear Brand.

Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, General Director of Health Promotion (Photo: Twitter / SSalud_mx)

The official recalled the positive cases of Cruz Azul, that were announced this week. “A complete analysis has to be done. How many people are from the first team, how many of these people had direct and continuous contact with others, ”he explained.

He detailed what the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), in conjunction with the Liga MX, in case of having infected soccer players in the middle of the competitions. "What we would have to do is analyze case by case," he said.

“You have two players with a positive result, assuming they are asymptomatic. The league will treat them like an outbreak, people get sick despite having no symptoms. You have to study your contacts and, if the result of the tests was 24 hours after the match, you have to notify the opposing team ", exposed.

The official recalled the positive cases of Cruz Azul (Illustrative photo: Twitter / @CruzAzulCD)

Cortés clarified that if there are positives in a club, it will have to separate them for different periods. "Players must be separated for 10 days if they have no symptoms and 14 if they have symptoms"he indicated.

The CEO assured that, in case of outbreaks in a team, Liga MX would not have to suspend the day complete. Although he specified that, if there are positives in most of the clubs, "the league is suspended for two weeks and they recover later."

He also called on the Aztec football fans to keep their distance from footballers. "Ask the fans that although they see the players do not come to take a photo, ask for an autograph, but let's salute them, but from afar ”he urged.

The CEO assured that, in case of outbreaks in a team, Liga MX would not have to suspend the whole day (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

If the players and the coaching staff they keep all these basic measurements of prevention, in addition to reporting every day to your medical staff whether or not you have symptoms, they can keep playing"The official concluded.

And it is that this Friday, June 3 begins the GNP Cup for Mexico with the match between Mazatlán and Tigres at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). Among the parties that stand out are the young classic, the capital classic and the classic Guadalajara.

The contest will be divided into two groups. In the first will be America, Cruz Azul, Pumas, and Toluca, who will play their matches at the Olympic University Stadium in Mexico City. The second group will be made up of Chivas, Tigres, Atlas, and Mazatlán, which will be measured at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara. The first two of each group will then advance to the direct elimination round to define the champion.

