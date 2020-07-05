Cup for Mexico: Chivas took the Classic Tapatio and Cruz Azul thrashed Pumas with a young squad

Share it:

Josué Reyes (right) scored a double and "JJ" Macias continues with a good scoring streak (Photo: Special)

After the casualties of several players due to contagion of coronavirus (COVID-19), Blue Cross had to dip into his quarry to face this Saturday the Cougars of the UNAM, in the first duel of the second day of the mini tournament the Cup for Mexico.

But far from what many predicted, the youth of Machine they did not disappoint thrashed to the Blue Auria 4 to 1, in the stadium University Olympian From Mexico City.

The Pumas started with a dressing goal for the Paraguayan striker Carlos Gonzalez after three minutes, but the youth cement players quickly adapted to the game and showed that they are ready to fight for a place.

At minute 10 the youth squad appeared Joshua Reyes to put a hammer blow to the university goal, and again appeared at 39 ′ to push the ball against the nets, on a second play inside the area.

Pumas started winning but was quickly overtaken (Photo: Twitter / ClickFutbol)

For the complementary part, Robert Dante Siboldi, completely changed his team to play the majority of the footballers who had been starters during Clausura 2020, movements that were immediately reflected on the field, with greater control in the process of the commitment and with the 3-1 that did Elías Hernández with a superb definition.

The seal of triumph could not be in a better way, with a colorful annotation of Jonathan Rodríguez. He took off a hat from Johan Vásquez, took off the defender, left the Auriazul goalkeeper on the road and pierced the goal at the 90 + 2 minute.

With this, the celestial team is placed leader of the capital group of the preseason tournament. Their next game will be next Wednesday, July 8 against Toluca, while Pumas will receive América on Tuesday, July 7, in one more edition of the Capital Classic.

Oribe Peralta entered the second half (Photo: Twitter / Chivas)

A few minutes later the Classic Tapatío at stadium Akron from Guadalajara, Jalisco.

In the second match of the day, Chivas proved to be one of the best prepared teams in the Liga MX to win 2 to 0 to the Atlas

During the first minutes, Los Zorros had a clear opportunity to open the scoring, but they wasted it and almost immediately the score of the Sacred Flock fell.

At minute 10, Jesus Angulo controlled the ball with his chest, prolonged it while removing the mark of an opponent and finally sent a delayed pass to where he was José Juan Macías, who with great mettle put the 1-0 on the scoreboard.

Atlas still does not give good results and his coach, Rafael Puente Jr. is the target of criticism (Photo: Twitter / Chivas)

At minute 23, again Jesús Angulo took advantage of a defensive error by Armando Escobar to escape at speed and define alone and facing the goal of José Hernández. In this way, the former Necaxa player raises his hand for a place in the starting eleven of the Rojiblancos.

Already in the second half, Luis Fernando Tena made 11 changes; It gave experienced players like José Juan Vázquez and Oribe Peralta minutes of play, but it also gave activity to young people like Juan de Dios Aguayo and Kevin Magaña.

Chivas was placed as leader of group A and he already thinks about Wednesday's game against Tigres, while Atlas will have to work to correct his mistakes thinking about Tuesday's game against Mazatlán FC.

