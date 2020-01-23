Cultural – Atlético de Madrid, live

Share it:

110 '



Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Dionisio Villalba.

109 '



Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Julen Castañeda.

109 '



Shot on the right side of the goal. Rodrigo Riquelme (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Felipe's assistance.

107 '



Gooooool! Cultural Leonesa 2, Atlético de Madrid 1. Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) left footed shot from the center of the box to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Gudiño with a cross.

107 '



Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez tries a through ball, but Ivan Saponjic is caught offside.

106 '



Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Julen Castañeda.

105 '



Start time discount of the second part Cultural Leonesa 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.

107 '



Final discount time of the first part, Cultural Leonesa 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.

106 '



Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

106 '



Foul by Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa).

101 '



Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Rodrigo Riquelme replaces Ángel Correa.

101 '



Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sergio Camello after a corner kick.

100 '



Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Lucas Giffard.

100 '



Auction stopped high and through the center of the goal. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a cross.

100 '



Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Virgil Thérésin.

98 '



Attempt missed. João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Angel Correa.

98 '



Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Sergio Camello replaces Marcos Llorente.

97 '



Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

97 '



Lack of Dionisio Villalba (Cultural Leonesa).

96 '



Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Saul Ñíguez with a header after a foul was thrown.

95 '



Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

95 '



Foul by Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa).

92 '



Attempt missed. Manuel Sánchez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Saul Ñíguez.

92 '



Substitution, Cultural Leonesa. Alfonso Martín Castillo replaces Antonio Martínez.

90 '



Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Corner committed by Felipe.

90 '



Start time discount of the first part Cultural Leonesa 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.

92 '



Second part ends, Cultural Leonesa 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.

90 '



Foul by Manuel Sánchez (Atlético de Madrid).

90 '



Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

90 '



Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

90 '



Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) header from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a cross.

89 '



Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Héctor Rodas.

89 '



Shot on the right side of the goal. Ivan Saponjic (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Santiago Arias.

88 '



Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Corner committed by Marcos Llorente.

88 '



Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andy Kawaya.

87 '



Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Antonio Martínez.

87 '



Attempt blocked. Ivan Saponjic (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Partey with a cross.

86 '



Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Lucas Giffard.

86 '



Shot on the right side of the goal. Ivan Saponjic (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Félix after a deep pass.

84 '



Foul by Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid).

84 '



Andy Kawaya (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

82 '



Gooooool! Cultural Leonesa 1, Atlético de Madrid 1. Julen Castañeda (Cultural Leonesa) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner, following the left post.

82 '



Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Corner committed by Saúl Ñíguez.

81 '



Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Corner committed by Manuel Sánchez.

80 '



Substitution, Cultural Leonesa. Sergio Marcos replaces Aitor Fernández.

80 '



Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

79 '



Manuel Sánchez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

79 '



Foul by Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa).

78 '



Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Corner committed by Thomas Partey.

73 '



Dionisio Villalba (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card.

73 '



Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

71 '



Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Corner committed by Santiago Arias.

69 '



Substitution, Cultural Leonesa. Dionisio Villalba replaces Luque.

69 '



Foul by Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid).

69 '



Montesric Montes (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

68 '



Ivan Saponjic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

68 '



Foul by Héctor Rodas (Cultural Leonesa).

67 '



Ivan Saponjic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

67 '



Foul by Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa).

66 '



Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

66 '



Lack of Aitor Fernández (Cultural Leonesa).

64 '



Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).

64 '



Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

61 '



Gooooool! Cultural Leonesa 0, Atlético de Madrid 1. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Félix after a deep pass.

60 '



Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

60 '



Virgil Thérésin (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

59 '



Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ivan Saponjic replaces Vitolo.

58 '



Substitution, Cultural Leonesa. Andy Kawaya replaces Augusto Galvan.

57 '



Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Felix.

55 '



Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey tries a through ball, but Ángel Correa is caught offside.

54 '



Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Virgil Thérésin after a corner kick.

54 '



Virgil Thérésin (Cultural Leonesa) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luque with a cross.

54 '



Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Corner committed by Manuel Sánchez.

53 '



Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high.

52 '



Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

52 '



Foul by Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa).

49 '



Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Santiago Arias.

46 '



Offside, Cultural Leonesa. Augusto Galvan tries a through ball, but Luque is caught offside.

Four. Five'



Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces Héctor Herrera.

Four. Five'



Second part begins Cultural Leonesa 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.

Four. Five'



First Half Final, Cultural Leonesa 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.

42 '



Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

42 '



Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).

42 '



Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

41 '



Lack of Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid).

41 '



Aitor Fernández (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

40 '



Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Héctor Herrera tries a through ball, but Felipe is caught offside.

39 '



Luque (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

39 '



Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

39 '



Lack of Luque (Cultural Leonesa).

36 '



Augusto Galvan (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

36 '



Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

36 '



Lack of Augusto Galvan (Cultural Leonesa).

35 '



Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Corner committed by Héctor Herrera.

3. 4'



Offside, Cultural Leonesa. Luque tries a through ball, but Héctor Rodas is caught offside.

33 '



Foul by Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid).

33 '



Augusto Galvan (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

32 '



Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).

32 '



Héctor Rodas (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

30 '



Foul by Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid).

30 '



Augusto Galvan (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

29 '



Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Gabriel Gudiño.

24 '



Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

24 '



Luque (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

twenty'



Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

twenty'



Foul by Héctor Rodas (Cultural Leonesa).

twenty'



Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Corner committed by Mario Hermoso.

19 '



Attempt blocked. Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Martínez.

19 '



Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a cross.

18 '



Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Lucas Giffard.

18 '



Auction stopped high and through the center of the goal. Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Vitolo assistance.

18 '



Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Virgil Thérésin.

18 '



Manuel Sánchez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Vitolo assistance.

fifteen'



Manuel Sánchez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

fifteen'



Foul by Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa).

12 '



Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a cross.

eleven'



Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

eleven'



Foul by Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa).

10 '



Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid).

10 '



Luque (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

9 '



Attempt blocked. Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Felix.

6 '



Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Félix after a deep pass.

4'



Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Julen Castañeda.

two'



Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo tries a through ball, but Ángel Correa is caught offside.





First part begins.





Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises

The match preview

While insisting on Edinson Cavani, moves away from the League and waits for Liverpool in the Champions League, the Cup breaks into the focus of Atlético de Madrid, which comes into play against the Leonese Cultural and against itself, demanded more than ever.

Simeone's team visits León with rotations to Jan Oblak, Álvaro Morata -the goalkeeper and the striker rest even in the call-, Thomas Partey or Stefan Savic and sometimes for Sergio Camello, Manu Sánchez, Marcos Llorente or Mario Hermoso.

The four plus goalkeeper Antonio Adam, of whom Diego Simeone confirmed his ownership for León, without going beyond this round of the Copa del Rey, represent the five novelties of Atlético's eleven regarding the defeat of last Saturday against the Eibar in Ipurua (2-0).

Morata, his best scorer of the season, does not travel by rest to León. With Diego Costa down for the operation of cervical disc herniation last November and with Ivan Saponjic disabled by Simeone, the front attack on Thursday maintains a doubt: Sergio Camello, who has already scored a goal with the first team, although only have played two games, or Vitolo. The other two offensive pieces seem defined: Joao Félix and Ángel Correa. If Camel does not play, the Argentine would go to the center of the lead.

In the middle center, Marcos Llorente, starting only in three of the 28 games this season, returns to eleven ten games later, with Héctor Herrera and Saúl Ñíguez as partners. Also returns Mario Hermoso, in his case after five meetings, to the starting team and the center of defense, along with Felipe Monteiro. On the left will play the youth player Manu Sánchez and on the right Santiago Arias. There is still low Kieran Trippier.

In front, the Cultural and Sports Leonesa will try to impose the strength it is showing in the Kingdom of León, where he hasn't lost since October 2018, precisely also in a Copa del Rey tie against Barcelona (0-1).

The team of José Manuel Aira, who has added two goalless draws in his last two league matches at home against Osasuna B and Real Unión, this one last Sunday, also has in mind his goal of the League, where he ranks second in Group II of Second Division B and has two consecutive crucial appointments against Bilbao B and UD Logroñés, direct rivals.

Therefore, predictably, the Berciano coach will choose to introduce news in his team, as he did in the previous tie against Huesca, starting with the goal where he first gave the title to Frenchman Lucas Giffard. In defense could introduce, as a novelty, after its recent incorporation in the winter market, the Galician side Samu Araujo, from the Polish league and with past in the red and white subsidiary.

In the center of the field, the captain Antonio Martinez, with a testimonial role so far, will also have its chance, as well as the player assigned by Rayo Vallecano Sergio Benito.

Aira opted in the previous tie against the Oscenses for reserving several holders on the bench that he introduced in the final leg and who reactivated the team's game to achieve the comeback, cases of the top scorer, Dioni Villalba, and Belgian Andy Kawaya, the most unbalanced player in the band.