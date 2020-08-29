cult series with Sarah Michelle Gellar her Amazon Prime Video!

Share it:

Big surprise for subscribers to the streaming on demand service Amazon Prime Video: very soon, in fact, the catalog will be enriched by the arrival of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, cult series created by Joss Whedon starring the beloved Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The show, for newbies a horror-action television series produced between 1997 and 2003, it will be available in its entirety from 1 September next: 144 episodes divided into seven seasons, originally aired from 10 March ’97 to 20 May 2003.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, whose plot is taken from the film of the same name by Joss Whedon released in 1992 but which was a commercial failure, tells the story of the protagonist Buffy Summers, a girl from Los Angeles who is entrusted with the role of vampire hunter: to assist her in her difficult fight against various demons and forces of evil and possible a group of friends, the Scooby Gang, composed of Xander Harris, Willow Rosenberg, Cordelia Chase e Rupert Giles. Space also for a lot of romance: with the presence of the vampires Angel and Spike.

For more insights, we refer you to some background on queer culture in Buffy the Slayer; also, discover the best episodes of the show.

