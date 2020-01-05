Cucurella says he told Militao: "Close the p … peak"

Getafe's defense Marc Cucurella has written a tweet in which he has denied insulting Militao in the Getafe – Real Madrid of this Saturday. Cucurella says he told the Brazilian defender, "close the p … peak."

Social networks were filled with criticism of the Catalan defender in pursuit of images of the television broadcast in which many understood that Cucurella had insulted calling "mico", monkey in Catalan, to Militao.

I would like to clarify that at no time have I insulted or disqualified Militao. My words have been "Close the p … peak". I apologize if someone has been offended by it. These are the only statements I have made and that I will make about it. Thank you. – Marc Cucurella (@ cucurella3) January 4, 2020