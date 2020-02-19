Cuates, Chabelo does like his memes!

Share it:

Although it has not appeared in television programs or movies for a long time, the actor and conductor Xavier López "Chabelo" He likes to be in force through the memes that are made in his honor and distributed on social networks.

“My father is 84 years old and he is not a skilled user of social networks, but he likes the idea of ​​knowing that it is still in force, even though he does not participate directly in it. From time to time he asks me what is going on and so much, it is not something that is part of his life, ”explained his son Xavier López Miranda to Notimex.

For about two months, every Sunday, “Chabelo"Is a trend on Twitter, either because of the longing for his extinct television show" In family with … Chabelo "or because his followers ask to see him soon.

“It seems to me that it is part of the collective consciousness of this country. It is a figure who is here and the fact that people think of him means a testimony of the importance of the work he did. My father represents many things for many different people, ”he said.

He reported that it will be next year when the protagonist of films such as “Pepito and the wonderful lamp” (1971) and “The Mongolian plot” (2019), will start a new project, but his son prefers not to reveal on what type of screen.

“There are several plans that we have been walking. We have taken our time to develop different things, precisely because my dad wants to return with something that has quality, because it is the hallmark that always distinguished my father's work, ”he revealed.

He also said that the call "Friend of all children”He is excited to return as a public figure, but on the other hand, not so much, since he tries to spend his time being at home and next to his family.

“He does want to work because it has been a lifelong job, but now he also has time for him and he is

enjoying He deserves to take a break and accept the projects that really interest him, ”he said.

With information from Notimex