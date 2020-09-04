CTR Nitro-Fueled, despite requests, will not receive new content: that’s why

Share it:

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has enjoyed commendable post-launch support for a long time which, through the monthly Grand Prix system, has enriched the experience with a ton of new content to unlock, always keeping gamers’ attention high.

After nine months of support, anyway, the Beenox guys decided to quit: the March update of Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, which added new challenges, new items and the Beenox Pack, was the last of the remake story. Multiplayer features, of course, are guaranteed, but the addition of new content is not mentioned at all.

Not even the constant requests from the players have been able to move the situation. With a new official press release, Beenox reiterated that no further updates are planned for the game, and the reason is very simple: the team is committed to assist Toys For Bob in the development of Crash Bandcoot 4: It’s About Time, as well as in other projects: “We’ve had quite a few requests for new content for CTR. We’re really excited you’re still playing it. Unfortunately, the March update was the last and no more content is planned. Part of the reason is due to the fact. that we are working on other amazing projects, including making the N. Verted mode of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (which will drive you crazy!), and other things we can’t talk about yet “.

It seems like a more than good justification: not only are they developing a mode of the expected Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, but the guys at Beenox are also engaged in something completely new! We can’t wait to find out more.