Entertainment

Crytek anticipates the announcement of a new Crysis

April 13, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

If it will be Crysis 4 or a remake / remastering of one of the above is somewhat difficult to guess right now. But it seems more than evident that the saga will return to the fore. In fact, it has been Crytek itself that has set off alarms. And it was enough for him to reopen the Twitter account of the saga, after five years disappeared in combat.

Does that mean that the announcement of a new title could be imminent? At the very least, the first message they've sent to fans is quite a statement of intent. Judge for yourselves …

Initially, the first thing would be to think about the possibility that it is a new numbered installment. More considering that the published message is "Receiving data", which some fans attribute to the possibility that Crytek is communicating that they have listened to fans. And these have been asking for it for a long time.

However, in an age of various remasters and reimagines, a reboot, a remake, or directly a compilation of the games we all know cannot be ruled out either. In the latter case, the possibility that they included an add-on such as compatibility for VR should not be ruled out either.

crysis-3-xbox-360 "class =" image screenshot "itemprop =" contentUrl "src =" https://sm.asapland.com/asapland_en/screenshot/c/crysis-3-xbox-360/crysis-3- xbox-360_uy6k.jpg "/></figure><p>In any case, it must be remembered that a few days ago Crytek updated the website of the saga. However, as that happened on April's fool day (via GamesRadar +), there were many who did not take it seriously. Now, the situation would have to be reconsidered.</p><p>And in case of doing it, it is important to emphasize that the new reference that Crytek included on the website was about a very specific character: Jake "Nomad" Dunn. Or in other words, the one who starred in the first game in the series. Therefore, if it had not been a simple joke, it could be the game that this new project has the most to do with.</p></p></div><p></p><div class=
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.