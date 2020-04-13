Crytek anticipates the announcement of a new Crysis

Share it:

If it will be Crysis 4 or a remake / remastering of one of the above is somewhat difficult to guess right now. But it seems more than evident that the saga will return to the fore. In fact, it has been Crytek itself that has set off alarms. And it was enough for him to reopen the Twitter account of the saga, after five years disappeared in combat.

Does that mean that the announcement of a new title could be imminent? At the very least, the first message they've sent to fans is quite a statement of intent. Judge for yourselves …

Initially, the first thing would be to think about the possibility that it is a new numbered installment. More considering that the published message is "Receiving data", which some fans attribute to the possibility that Crytek is communicating that they have listened to fans. And these have been asking for it for a long time.

However, in an age of various remasters and reimagines, a reboot, a remake, or directly a compilation of the games we all know cannot be ruled out either. In the latter case, the possibility that they included an add-on such as compatibility for VR should not be ruled out either.