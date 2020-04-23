Crysis Remastered will not include Warhead expansion

Share it:

Two days ago, Tim Willits published some messages on Twitter (which he ended up deleting in a matter of minutes) in which he implied that Crysis Remastered It will not be the only update of the saga in the future. Regardless of whether that will be the case or not, what is certain is that Warhead, which was once an independent expansion of the first Crysis, will not be included in this remaster.

And this time the information is completely official, since it has been released by Crytek itself. In addition, as you will see below, he also wanted to clarify what this release will really be like, which will not include Crysis 2 or Crysis 3 either.

First of all, it is important to highlight that the statements have come through a clarification that Crytek has made regarding that Willits error the other day, and for which the Inverse media contacted the company in order to clarify The issue. A mistake according to which some interpreted that this remaster would include, directly, more than one game.

This is what they have commented about it: "Crysis Remastered is only the original game. It will not include Warhead or any of the other games in the series.". And although it is clear that Willits was not talking about Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 being part of the remaster (rather he implied that they could also come individually), the Warhead thing has surprised everyone.

It is true that in its day it was sold as an independent expansion, but it would not have been bad for it to be included within the announced remaster. Therefore, it is not ruled out that it will also end up arriving independently in the future. In which case, you will have to be vigilant to see the price of both products separately. Of course, we will tell you any news about it.