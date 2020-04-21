Crysis Remastered: Tim Willits anticipates Crysis 2 and 3 remasters

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It all started as a potential April's Fool joke (which was not a joke, of course), continued with the occasional leak and ended with an advance announcement that pleased some but also left others wanting more. We refer to the fact that very soon the Crysis saga will return to the fore. In this case, thanks to the recent announcement of Crysis Remastered for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

However, is a remastering all we can hope for? According to Tim Willits, former director of Id Software, everything seems to indicate that he is not. The fact is that judging by the words of the current head of Saber Interactive, other games in the franchise could already be in development right now.

But … why is the information reliable even though it has not been officially announced? Quite simply: Willits could have screwed up by literally mentioning more remasters on the way. The key is that shortly after posting those messages, he deleted the tweets. However, when that happened, many had already captured the moment, as you can see above (via Wccftech).

This is what Willits commented verbatim: "We will talk about remasters very soon. I am very happy that people are so excited. I have always loved Crysis games, and it is very exciting to work with Crytek to bring these games to new audiences.".

In addition, it looks like it has been an internal communication error, since after all Crytek is collaborating with Saber Interactive for the development of Crysis Remastered. And it will probably have escaped Willits that they are working on more than one game by speaking plural in an unconscious way. In any case, it is clear that we will soon have doubts, since your message clearly mentions that they will be shown to us very soon.