Crysis Remastered: The powers of the nanosuit are unleashed in the launch trailer

To celebrate the arrival on the shelves of all the stores of Crysis Remastered, Crytek has released a spectacular launch trailer that showcases the technical power of the game, still able to dwarf most productions today.

The latest trailer for Crysis Remasterd showed us the wonders of 8K and even this last video is not far behind, taking us in the middle of the action with a graphic rendering to take your breath away. The title is configured as a revised version of one of the milestones of the shooter, built to guarantee a greater realism of the settings with an eye to lighting system, which also uses ray tracing on consoles.

In the two-minute film you can enjoy a small taste of the shootings that we will face in the final product, including soldiers armed to the teeth and aliens to be filled with bullets. We take this opportunity to remind you that Crysis Remstered is available from today, September 18, its PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PC via Epic Games Store. In case you want to play the title on PC we advise you to take a look at the minimum and recommended requirements of Crysis Remastered, in order to find out if your PC is able to run it.

Have you already taken a look at our guide on how to survive in Crysis Remastered?