Crysis Remastered: PC version system requirements revealed

There are now two weeks left before the debut of Crysis Remastered on PC and consoles and over the last few hours the i system requirements of the shooter that shook entire generations of PCs.
Here is the complete list of system requirements for the PC version of Crysis Remastered:
Minimum
- Sistema Operativo: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processore: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3
- Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI / AMD Radeon 470
- Graphics memory: 4 GB for 1080p
- Memory: 8 GB
- Storage: 20GB
- DirectX: DX11
Recommended
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-Bit (latest update)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-7600k or better / AMD Ryzen 5 or better
- Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TI / AMD Radeon Vega 56
- Graphics memory: 8 GB for 4K
- Memory: 12 GB
- Storage: 20GB
- DirectX: DX11
We remind you that Crysis Remastered will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One starting next September 18, 2020. Nintendo Switch users can already buy and play the re-release of the title for a few weeks.
By the way, have you already read our review of Crysis Remastered in the Nintendo Switch version?
Add Comment