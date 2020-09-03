Technology

Crysis Remastered: PC version system requirements revealed

September 3, 2020
There are now two weeks left before the debut of Crysis Remastered on PC and consoles and over the last few hours the i system requirements of the shooter that shook entire generations of PCs.

Here is the complete list of system requirements for the PC version of Crysis Remastered:

Minimum

  • Sistema Operativo: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processore: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3
  • Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI / AMD Radeon 470
  • Graphics memory: 4 GB for 1080p
  • Memory: 8 GB
  • Storage: 20GB
  • DirectX: DX11

Recommended

  • Operating System: Windows 10 64-Bit (latest update)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-7600k or better / AMD Ryzen 5 or better
  • Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TI / AMD Radeon Vega 56
  • Graphics memory: 8 GB for 4K
  • Memory: 12 GB
  • Storage: 20GB
  • DirectX: DX11

We remind you that Crysis Remastered will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One starting next September 18, 2020. Nintendo Switch users can already buy and play the re-release of the title for a few weeks.

