Crysis Remastered: PC version system requirements revealed

There are now two weeks left before the debut of Crysis Remastered on PC and consoles and over the last few hours the i system requirements of the shooter that shook entire generations of PCs.

Here is the complete list of system requirements for the PC version of Crysis Remastered:

Minimum

Sistema Operativo: Windows 10 64-bit

Processore: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI / AMD Radeon 470

Graphics memory: 4 GB for 1080p

Memory: 8 GB

Storage: 20GB

DirectX: DX11

Recommended

Operating System: Windows 10 64-Bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600k or better / AMD Ryzen 5 or better

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TI / AMD Radeon Vega 56

Graphics memory: 8 GB for 4K

Memory: 12 GB

Storage: 20GB

DirectX: DX11

We remind you that Crysis Remastered will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One starting next September 18, 2020. Nintendo Switch users can already buy and play the re-release of the title for a few weeks.

By the way, have you already read our review of Crysis Remastered in the Nintendo Switch version?