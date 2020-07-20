Crysis Remastered on Switch: the power of the Nintendo console in a video gameplay

Share it:

The Crytek developers pack a Crysis Remastered video gameplay on Switch to show the power of the Nintendo console and the graphic goodness of their shooter which, in its original version, has represented for years a real challenge for many PC gaming enthusiasts.

The movie in question, made in 720p and 30fps starting from the docked version of Crysis Remastered on Switch, it focuses on the exquisitely technological elements that will characterize the work on the hybrid console of the Kyoto house.

Among the aspects highlighted by Crytek, we mention the presence of "high quality textures", of a global lighting system managed through the SVOGI technology, dynamic resolution, the aiming system manageable through i gyroscopes of Joy-Con controllers, motion blur, bloom, the God Rays of the Sun (as well as the artificial light sources that pass through the windows of indoor settings) and much more. Take a look at the trailer and tell us what you think of this port.

Despite the referral to a date to be set of the PC, PS4 and Xbox One editions of the FPS, in recent days Crytek has confirmed the release of Crysis Remastered on Switch for 23 July. Looking forward to the arrival of this shooter on PC and console, we recommend to those who follow us to rediscover Crysis with this interesting study signed by Giuseppe Carrabba.