Crysis Remastered on PC: graphics in ‘does Crysis run?’ in the first image

Crytek developers show the very first image of Crysis Remastered on PC at the highest graphics settings. For the occasion, the German authors confirm that the name of these graphic settings will be inspired by that of the famous meme “Ci gira Crysis?” that has raged on the internet for years.

Crytek’s social channels accompany this shot with a small description in which they explain that “the new ‘Can it Run Crysis?’ has been designed to squeeze every bit of your hardware configuration through unlimited settings that will only be accessible on PC.

In its major version to be enjoyed strictly on PC (and this time, without having to faint to buy “a NASA computer”!), The current-gen re-edition of Crysis will offer 8K textures for the most important environments and polygonal models, particle effects more realistic, more dense vegetation and a lighting system driven by Ray Tracing via software. The graphic setting “Is Crysis running?” Will presumably boast a framerate unlocked, the possibility of freely set the resolution and perhaps even more options to further increase the real-time lighting effects managed by Ray Tracing.

Crysis Remastered is scheduled to launch on September 18 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. On these pages you will find the system requirements of Crysis Remastered on PC.