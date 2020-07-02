Crysis Remastered on Nintendo Switch: images and video gameplay appear online

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although Crytek has postponed Crysis Remastered, the first video gameplay of the version of the iconic shooter intended for fans of the genre on Nintendo Switch leaks out on the net.

Parallel to the publication of this video that immortalizes the graphic sector of theOpen world FPS in its version for the hybrid console of the Kyoto house, the managers of the Nintendo eShop officially start pre-orders and, for the occasion, show some unpublished images.

Both the video leak and the official shots of the Large N. they are representative of the playful experience that awaits the emulators of Switch on Switch Nomad, although we don't know if the extra time required by Crytek to announce the postponement will also be used to exquisitely improve the title graphic.

To those who follow us, we also remind you that the images of Crysis Remastered for Xbox One have also recently appeared on the Microsoft Store, as well as a movie for the double console version on Xbox One and PS4 that presents contents similar to those that you can admire in the video at the top of this news. The Nintendo Switch version of Crysis Remastered is therefore available for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop at price of 29.99 euros.