Crysis Remastered: How does it run on a powerful NVIDIA RTX 3080?

Crysis has gone down in history not only for its playful skills, but also for a jaw-splitting graphics engine that in 2007 (and beyond) brought almost all the configurations in circulation to their knees. 13 years later it is back in version Remastered, and we can say that it has kept faith with its historical past …

With very powerful hardware that we find ourselves in the hands of the Year Domini 2020, we believed that there was no longer a need to compromise with a game like Crysis Remastered … and instead we have been proven wrong. Although our configuration concealed a brand new NVIDIA RTX 3080, we did encounter some serious difficulty in achieving a high frame rate.

Why? In all likelihood, the problems are not related to the GPU, but to a development that has not taken into account the profound changes that have occurred to the CPU architecture in recent years. For the test we paired a processor with the flagship of the NVIDIA house Ryzen 9 3900X, 16 GB of RAM at 3600 MHz and ROG PG27UQ 4K monitor at 144 Hz abnormal results, we also tested the game on a gaming PC equipped with an Intel i9-10900K processor, 16 GB of RAM at 3200 MHz and an RTX 2080 Ti.

The 60 fps? They turned out to be a mirage! You can learn more by watching the Special Video that we have attached at the top of this news, or by reading the technical analysis of Crysis Remastered with an RTX 3080 edited by Alessio Ferraiuolo.