Crysis Remastered has a release date! New video on the evolution of graphics

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While denying the rumors about the release around the corner of Crysis Remastered, the authors of Crytek confirm with a new video that the official (and hopefully definitive) launch date of the current-gen re-edition of the blockbuster FPS is still close.

The video packaged by the German software house sets in fact for the 18 September 2020 the marketing of Crysis Remastered on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, after having launched Crysis on the Nintendo Switch in the past few weeks. The new “Tech Trailer Preview” it also offers interesting insights into the innovations and improvements that will characterize the playful and content offer of the title.

Using the latest version of the CryEngine graphics engine, the Teutonic developers promise to update the experience offered to users with texture 8K for the most important environments and polygonal models, a new lighting system, more realistic particle effects, more “natural” vegetation and, on PC, the Ray Tracing via software. As described in recent months by Crytek, Crysis Remastered will not include any multiplayer mode but will limit itself to proposing only the single player campaign.