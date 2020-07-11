Crysis Remastered: confirmed the release of the Nintendo Switch version for July 23

Share it:

Crytek has decided to retrace his steps, announcing the release of Crysis Remastered for Nintendo Switch on July 23, the date originally scheduled for the title's debut on the console of the Kyoto house.

Just a week ago Crytek had decided to postpone the release of Crysis Remastered to meet the requests of users who in previous leaks that appeared on the net had questioned the quality of the graphic sector of the stock. Today with a new announcement, the studio decided to set the release date for the Nintendo Switch version of Crysis Remastered on July 23rd. Instead, the mystery remains on the versions for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

As we read on the official website of Nintendo "Crytek's classic first-person shooter is back with action-based gameplay, a sandbox world and thrilling battles you loved the first time".

As for the other versions of Crysis Remastered, the studio should use the extra time to refine the game and in particular to adjust the overall quality of the graphics. All that remains is to wait for new official news. Meanwhile, a special on the Crysis series is available on the pages of Everyeye.