Crysis Remastered announced ahead of time and coming to Nintendo Switch

The mystery has been unraveled before time. The announcement related to the Crysis saga we have been waiting for has turned out to be Crysis Remastered, a revision of the classic Crytek FPS that for years tortured computers around the world with its graphic revolution.

The announcement has been strained before the opening of the official website of the game. There the curious were able to take a look discovering details of the game. One of the most surprising is that it will be released on Nintendo Switch (in addition to PC, PS4 and Xbox One).

"Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE's native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch." oooops;) pic.twitter.com/4EVNOHzLzb – lashman (@RobotBrush) April 16, 2020

This version of the game will use its own interpretation of ray tracing technology to bring outstanding lighting to all versions of the game. It will also have high resolution textures and new graphic options.

It has been 13 long years since Crysis came to computers in 2007 with an Xbox 360 version later and two sequels in the following years. It is perhaps the most emblematic work of the veteran studio Crytek and one of the great visual wonders of computer gaming, which is why it was used for years to test the most demanding configurations.

The game page can be accessed at this link and it is in the source code where all the details that speak of this review have been found, the release date of which we do not know because the official announcement has not been made yet.