Crysis Remastered: a video explains where graphics should be improved

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Recent facts related to Crysis Remastered they have something surreal about them. The first gameplay trailer and the announcement of the game's release date on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC were expected on July 1st.

The surprise, however, was ruined, as the Crysis Remastered trailer was stolen and began circulating prematurely, revealing the launch date and showing the game to the world. And here comes the fun part: the images have been greeted with enormous disappointment by gamers, that have the technical sector was severely criticized of the remastering, in some ways even worse than the one sported by the original in 2007, which at the time set new standards that resisted for many years to follow.

The social insurrection prompted Crytek to take note of the bad state of the game and opt for the postponement of Crysis Remastered, so as to take the additional time to refine the product. But exactly what's wrong with the technical sector? He tried it to illustrate the YouTube PC Gaming Videos channel with a comparative video with the original, which you can also watch at the top of this news. The Remastered undoubtedly includes some graphic improvements, such as enhanced lighting and reflections, but in some places it is worse: the nanosuits have less details and less defined textures, the effects of the mist generated by the snow are missing, some scenes are less detailed as a whole, the The animation of the characters' shoulder presents a showy bug and the model of one of the large aliens lacks some important details.

In short, there are some improvements, but there are also many defects that we would not expect from a remastering made thirteen years after the original. Will Crytek solve everything by taking advantage of the extra time?