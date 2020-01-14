Crying to seas! Lizbeth Rodríguez worries her fans about apparent depression

What happened? Lizbeth Rodriguez, ex-Badabun worried her fans by appearing in a video crying bitterly.

Through her Instagram account, Lizbeth shared a video where she cries bitterly, but then, she starts dancing and smiling.

He accompanied the image of an emotional phrase that shows what is happening now that he ended his employment relationship with Badabun.

(insert text)… but standing like trees !!! I will follow the most creative <3 ”.

A few days ago, Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a video on her YouTube account where she said she was surprised by what happened with Badabun, after several youtubers denounced that the CEO harassed them at work.

In this regard, Lizbeth said she was not aware of everything that was happening and denied that she had any problem or difference with the CEO of Badabun on occasion:

It hurts me a lot to give this answer, but I have many friends who lost their jobs (…) I think there is no more Badabun, friends. There is no way to continue on something that no longer exists. ”

