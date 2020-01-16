Entertainment

Crying for Your Lie in April? The director returns with the film "Words Bubbling Up Like Cider"

January 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Some pearls in the world of animation manage to unite viewers in a profound aura of emotion, especially when the story is narrated with skill and with a riot of feelings. After Your Lie in April, director Kyohei Ishiguro is about to return with an original film, Words Bubbling Up Like Cider.

The film Cider Kotoba, announced last February, immediately attracted considerable interest from the public, especially following the director in charge of directing the feature film. Ishiguro, in fact, it is a well-known name in the industry, especially after participating in the moving anime of "Bugie d'Aprile", which has made a lot of talk thanks to the story between Arima and Kaori.

In the past few hours, Words Bubbling Up Like Cider is back to collect the attention of the public thanks to a new promotional trailer, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. Expected to debut on May 15th, the animated feature film by the studio Signal.MD it is among the most anticipated films for this 2020, although an international distribution outside of Japan has not yet been announced.

We take the opportunity, however, to review the plot of the film that reads as follows: "Words Bubbling Up Like Cider tells of the power of music, of a bridge capable of binding Cherry, a boy who is extremely reserved and unable to communicate with other people, and Smile, a funny girl who hides behind a mask. will their sudden encounter change their lives? "

And what are your expectations for this film? Do you feel a sweet scent of tears? Leave us your opinion, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

