CryEngine: the Crytek graphics engine evolves in view of the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Crytek collects the gauntlet launched indirectly by Epic with the reveal of Unreal Engine 5 on PS5 and confirms that it is working to evolve the CryEngine graphics engine in view of the arrival on the market of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

In the latest development diary shared by Crytek, the managers of the German company that is building Crysis Remastered described some of the important news that will accompany the CryEngine in the transition to the next generation of consoles. But not only.

With the Road map updated on the future of this famous graphic engine, Crytek representatives explain that "we are collaborating with Google and ARM to bring the CryEngine to mobile devices. Of course, we are also preparing the CryEngine to propose it on the next upcoming hardware (referring to PS5 and Xbox Series X, ed). We can't wait to see what you will be able to develop with CryEngine on mobile devices and, of course, we are excited to see your CryEngine games running on more powerful consoles. ".

The next evolution in Crytek's graphics engine in nextgen, in all probability, will take place through the publication of updates to the current one CryEngine 5, thus ensuring the widest compatibility between systems for those who are using them development tool to make titles to be launched in the coming months on iOS and Android systems, as well as on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and, from the end of 2020, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.