Cruz Azul reported a player who tested positive for COVID-19 and one with an inconclusive result.

Cruz Azul reported a positive player to COVID-19 and one with an inconclusive result (Illustrative photo: José Méndez / EFE)



Positive cases of coronavirus in Mexican soccer continue to increase. Now Cruz Azul was the one who reported that one of his players tested positive for COVID-19 and another has inconclusive proof.

In a Liga MX statement, the club gave the results of 50 tests that remained. These were made to players, coaching staff and travel staff of the celestial first team. Of those, the Machine detected that a player with a positive result who is asymptomatic.

Another test yielded an inconclusive result, that is, only one of the three genes of the virus was detected. Thus, a new study will be done which will have results in the coming days.

Cruz Azul and Liga MX announced the health status of the two players (Photo: Liga MX)

"Both players are isolated and under observation according to protocols of the LIGA MX, the Club and the Health Authorities ”, reported the league and the club.

It should be noted that this would be the club's second confirmed case of COVID-19. On May 31, Cruz Azul released the positive from one of the first team staff members.

More than 40 cases in Mexican soccer

The total number of positives for coronavirus in Mexican soccer amounts to 42 infected people (Photo: Jorge Núñez / EFE)



The total number of positives for coronavirus in Mexican soccer amounts to 42 infected people. They include footballers, coaches, managers and club staff members.

According to Liga MX, The first case was that of Atlético de San Luis. On March 17, the club president, Alberto Marrero, reported that it tested positive for COVID-19. On the 21st of the same month, Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, also confirmed his positive.

Also, on May 12, the first case of a footballer's coronavirus in Mexico was released. The case was that of César Enrique Bernal Ávila, defender of Tampico Madero of Ascenso MX.

Santos is the template with the most positive cases in Liga MX (Photo: EFE)

Between May 21 and 23, Santos Laguna reported that 15 footballers were infected with the disease, among which is the goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco. Later, on June 6, technician Guillermo Almada noted that he was also sick with coronavirus.

On May 22, the case of a player in the Chivas de Guadalajara. While on May 31 the case of a staff member of Blue Cross.

The Pumas added three footballers between the women's and men's squad. The player was announced on May 28 and the remaining two were reported on June 2 and 9, respectively.

On June 6, Lion noted that one of his players and a staff member were infected. The next day, June 7, Rayados de Monterrey, pointed out that a member of the team, without specifying the position, tested positive.

Toluca is also one of the teams with the most positive cases (Photo: Daniel Becerril / Reuters)

The next two days, on June 8, Toluca added seven infected members, without specifying the position. In addition, on June 10, a player from UANL Tigers and striker Rogelio Funes Mori, from Monterrey.

Similarly, on June 11, Necaxa rays They confirmed a case on their campus, without specifying their position. While on June 13, Puebla disclosed that a player, a member of the coaching staff and a staff person tested positive for COVID-19.

On June 14, Mazatlan FC He noted that a person from his coaching staff tested positive. While on June 16, Blue Cross confirmed a case of a player with COVID-19.

