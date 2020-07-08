Cruz Azul presented José Rivero, his first reinforcement for Opening 2020

Share it:

The Uruguayan midfielder arrives as reinforcement after his time at the Xolos de Tijuana, also in the Liga MX (Photo: Cruz Azul)

Within weeks of Opening 2020, Blue Cross presented the signing of José Ignacio Rivero Segade. The Uruguayan will reinforce the light blue midfield and will compete against the Peruvian Yosimar Yotún, as well as the Mexican Rafael Baca.

Through their social networks, Machine posted a video with a mysterious caption at the end. In the clip you can see the chest of a person wearing the light blue colors and finally there is the phrase: "We have a very‘ bitch ’news for you."

Minutes later, the club published a photo of the player wearing the blue cross shirt. With this, Rivero joins the ranks of his compatriot Robert Dante Siboldi.

Rivero has seven goals scored in Mexico (Photo: Omar Martínez / Cuartoscuro)

The arrival of the footballer was discussed weeks ago, in addition to he was already in Mexico City, where he arrived in days gone by. However, the negotiations were stopped.

However, on Tuesday Siboldi applauded the arrival of the midfielder at a press conference. "We are acquiring a great player who can contribute a lot and taking our precautions also for what may happen in the position, "he said.

He clarified that the footballer has not yet trained with the first team. "We have marked physical work and he is doing it individually", clarified the Uruguayan strategist.

With the frontiers he took a place in the starting lineup and has played 80 regular-season matches (Photo: Isaac Esquivel / Cuartoscuro)

Also, mentioned that they are looking for a defender with a left-handed profile. "If any player comes, it has to be due to a specific situation. For example, all the central ones are right and we are looking for a left-handed central defender, and who can fulfill the lateral position ”, he pointed out.

It is worth remembering that Cruz Azul has already started its preseason prior to the start of Opening 2020. Although the club has a commitment against Toluca this Wednesday in the GNG Cup for MexicoRivero most likely will not play yet.

Cruz Azul and Toluca will be measured on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). The transmission will be on Channel 5 of open television, as well as TUDN on cable television.

Cruz Azul has already started its preseason prior to the start of Opening 2020 (Photo: Twitter @CruzAzulCD)

On the COVID-19 tests carried out on the first team, the club reported that the entire campus is disease free. "The test results yielded negative results in all cases, as well as the confirmatory test performed 24 hours apart," says a statement.

This after several players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus. With this, with the exception of the injured, La Maquinaria can count on most of its squad for their next meeting.

Rivero's career

Rivero arrived in Mexico in 2018 with the Xolos de Tijuana (Photo: Omar Martínez / Cuartoscuro)

The South American debuted as a professional on September 2, 2012 in his country. With Central Español, the midfielder earned the title from the first minutes on the court.

Three years later, José had his first international experience. Came to Defense and Justice, in Argentina. With the set of Florencio Varela played 66 matches and scored three goals.

In 2018 he arrived in Mexico with the Xolos of Tijuana. On the Mexican-American border, he took a place in the starting box and has played 80 matches regular phase (between League and Cup).

He has 14 final phase matches, five of them in Liga MX, in addition to representing three matches of the Concacaf Champions League and one more in the first edition of the Leagues Cup. Likewise, in all these matches, Rivero add 7 goals with La Jauría.

