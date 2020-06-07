Cruz Azul paid 10 million pesos a year to play in its stadium

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

@ CRUZAZULFC2020



Amid the corruption scandal that surrounds Blue Cross, it was revealed that a year paid 10 million 667 thousand pesos and 12 cents for the rent of the Blue Stadium to the company La Ribera Real Estate, from 2015 to 2019, according to the records of the investigation carried out by the Financial Intelligence Unit against Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas.

The property was the house of Blue Cross from August 10, 1997 to April 2018, the year in which "MachineDecided to return to Aztec stadium to play their home games.

In the 89-page investigation, it appears that "Cruz Azul Futbol Club, AC" transferred a total of 42 million 670 thousand 228 pesos with 49 cents to La Ribera Real Estate, between 2015 to 2019, for the lease of the property located in Indiana 255, City of Sports, CP. 03710, despite the fact that La Celeste Machine stopped occupying the property in April 2018.

The leaders of Cruz Azul began their defense due to the indications of alleged irregular driving practices. Among these actions, Víctor Garcés Rojo, vice president of the club, will attend a summons from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

(Photo: Special)

The manager confirmed in an interview with ESPN that there is a summons from the FIU that will have to be settled. This as part of the investigation by the agency on alleged irregular practices in his statements before the Tax Administration System (SAT).

On May 29, it was announced that the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) had frozen accounts of Guillermo “Billy” Álvarez Cuevas and two other directors of the Cruz Azul cooperative , who are currently under investigation by money laundering and organized crime.

The other defendants were Billy's brother, Alfredo Álvarez Cuevas, and Víctor Manuel Garcés, both also part of the high command of the cooperative. And although things have gotten more complicated over the days, new data from the scandal is being released every time.

Among the most recent are the names of the companies that the president of the Cruz Azul would have used to commit millionaire frauds. According to the columnist for Millennium, Jesús Rangel, the freezing of the president's accounts It is for an alleged "apocryphal billing to façade companies and tax evasion."

(Photo: Instagram / cruzazulfc)

To carried out, it would have used irregular operations to Kerala Financial Resources, with which it would divert 180 million in 51 invoices for the payment of non-existent services. It would also have used a similar way of Human and Financial Capital Ambar, ATTAR 2715, Aura Social Development, Professional Services BAAL, Corporativo Facundia, Hesperia Imagine and eight more.

The amount of the alleged fraud amounts to 191 thousand 768 million pesos. Santiago Nieto, holder of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) announced that a complaint was filed with the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) so that Álvarez pays his taxes and can prove his funds.

In accordance with Formula Group, the three men would have created a scheme to divert resources to personal accounts in Spain, the United States, and other countries between 2013 and 2020, with movements of around 1,200 million pesos.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Billy Álvarez signed 57 false invoices related to shell companies: Cruz Azul Cooperative lawyer

UIF released the accounts of the Cooperative and the Cruz Azul to meet their salary commitments

The FIU froze the accounts of Billy Álvarez and two other directors of the Cruz Azul cooperative for money laundering