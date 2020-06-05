Cruz Azul leaders will clarify alleged irregular financial practices before the authorities

Share it:

Guillermo Álvarez, Alfredo Álvarez, Víctor Garcés and Cruz Azul coach Robert Dante Siboldi (Photo: Twitter @Historia_Azul)

The leaders of Cruz Azul began their defense due to the indications of alleged irregular driving practices. Among these actions, Víctor Garcés Rojo, vice president of the club, will attend a summons from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

The manager confirmed in an interview with ESPN that there is a summons from the FIU that will have to be settled. This as part of the investigation by the agency on alleged irregular practices in their declarations before the Tax Administration System (SAT).

Garcés did not give statements to the media about the accusation. However, He was willing to "clear up any confusion" after his meeting with the agency of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

Víctor Garcés confirmed that there is a summons from the FIU (Photo: Screenshot / ESPN)

"I am willing to talk to you, I am in the best position to clarify everything", expressed the also former legal director of the Cruz Azul Cooperative.

In turn, this Thursday, José Alfredo Álvarez Cueva, the other vice president of La Maquinaria, spoke about the accusations against him. "I did not participate in the events denounced, as I have not improperly disposed of or administered the assets and property of the company Cooperativa La Cruz Azul S.C.L and its subsidiaries," he said in a letter to the media, which he has in his possession. Infobae Mexico.

“I have essential and effective information to facilitate investigations that for organized crime crimes and operations with illicit resources, which are currently carried out against various people who have held key positions, both inside and outside the organization I work for ”he assured.

Osé Alfredo Álvarez Cueva, the other vice president of La Maquinaria, spoke about the accusations against him (Photo: Special)

For this reason, the brother of Guillermo Álvarez, president of the celestial ones, requested an opportunity criterion to help the investigation of these people. In addition, he indicated that he has already given his interview to the corresponding authority.

Finally, he assured that this opportunity criterion does not mean acknowledgment of your participation in the commission of one or more offenses of the assets of the Cooperative and its subsidiaries.

It should be remembered that this Wednesday, The Cooperative published a press release about the accusations of its managers. He expressed his "total rejection of defamation, moral damage and prejudice, against the image and economic stability" of the same company.

The Cooperative published a press release about the accusations of its managers (Photo: Cooperativa Cruz Azul)

He noted that a group of suspended partners, led by José Antonio Marín, Víctor Manuel Velázquez and Juan Briseño, They have used the manipulation of information illegally stolen from the company. In addition, he accused that this was used before various authorities and the media in an openly altered manner.

"The accusations are nothing but distorted versions of all reality and are again part of a legal strategy based on the ambition of those who claim to defend the interests of cooperative members, ”he sentenced.

There was a meeting between Santiago Nieto, head of the UIF, and Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX (Photo: Twitter / @SNietoCastillo)

They thanked the intervention of the FIU and the SHCP, since only these can determine the guilt of those involved. Furthermore, the cement company indicated that it is in a position to cooperate with the authorities on the case.

It should be noted that these announcements are given the same day of the meeting between Santiago Nieto, holder of the FIU, and the president of Liga MX. "Today I had a meeting with Enrique Bonilla to follow up on the collaboration agreement between both instances, in order to prevent and punish money laundering operations in football ”, the official wrote on his Twitter account.

