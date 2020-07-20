Cruz Azul defeated Chivas 2-1 with a goal from Jonathan Rodríguez and was crowned Cup champion by Mexico

Share it:

Cruz Azul was crowned champion of the Cup by Mexico (Photo: Twitter / @LigaBBVAMX)

This Sunday the final of the GNP Cup for Mexico, which guides the return of the Liga MX. With a dubious penalty at the end of the match, Cruz Azul beat Chivas 2-1 to lift the trophy.

The first actions in the University Olympian they started as if it were an analysis. Both squads were characterized by scoring many goals, so neither player wanted to make the mistake that was difficult to open the scoring.

At minute 25 ′, Machine was the one that proposed the most. A dangerous rebound that the goalkeeper brought out Antonio Rodriguez and a push from Miguel Ponce in the area were the most disturbing in the rojiblanco goal, while Jesús Corona only observed the game from afar.

Chivas opted for the counterattack in the match (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

Little by little the midfield of the light blue managed to dominate the field of play, cornering the Guadalajara in their first quarter of the field. Although scoring options increased, the cruzazulinos strikers could not disturb Toño Rodríguez.

Before the end of the first half, the Verde Valle team had a slight change in attitude with the entry of Alexis Vega, after the injury of Dieter Villalpando. However, it was not until the second half of the duel that the change was noticed.

At 48 ′, after a rebound on a corner kick and a deflected re-center, Vega found the ball near the small area. Without thinking, he crossed his shot hard to beat Jesús Corona.

Cruz Azul midfield was the protagonist of the match, controlling the possession of the ball (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

This was the fourth time in a row that Cruz Azul had a disadvantage on the scoreboard. However, as happened in the previous matches, they returned to the match for their collective actions.

Four minutes after the goal, La Maquinaria insisted on the rival area. After several rebounds, Elías Hernández overflowed to baseline near the small area and sent a low center. Between the sea of ​​legs, Hiram wed he anticipated, but sent the ball to the bottom of his own goal to tie the cards.

With 20 minutes to go, the ball went back to midfield without reaching the goals. Cruz Azul continued their tendency to keep the ball on their feet, while Chivas tried to catch the goal in a counterattack.

Cruz Azul managed to overcome the match and finally did so with the final 2-1 (Photo: Twitter / @CruzAzulCD)

A few plays of danger that resolved the tapat back and other scares in the blue goal suggested that the game was headed to penalties. The two teams pressed in midfield, but the aim was different from that of the past games.

However, the referee gave the Ferris wheel one last chance with a penal in the added minutes. For second yellow, Guilberto Sepulveda had to leave the match before the match ended.

The Uruguayan scorer Jonathan Rodríguez He was in charge of collecting the penalty, which he had already scored in the shootout against Tigres in the semifinals. Enduring the silence of the stadium, empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uruguayan deceived the goalkeeper and sent the ball to the nets to leave the score 2-1.

Antonio Rodríguez saved Chivas on several occasions, but could not avoid the comeback (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

While the Chivas players faced the whistle by marking the penalty kick, especially so close to the end, Cruz Azul lifted the GNP Cup trophy for Mexico. The players, with a modest celebration, celebrated the first title of the season and the end of a good preseason.

The return of Liga MX will be on July 23. Cruz Azul debuts against Santos Laguna, while Chivas starts against León.

