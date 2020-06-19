Share it:

Cruz Azul confirmed the second footballer who tested positive for COVID-19 (Photo: Instagram / @cruzazulfc)

Suspicions of a second positive case of COVID-19 in Cruz Azul were confirmed. A few days ago, the club reported a confirmed case and an “inconclusive” case, but the latter also tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a press release, Liga MX and La Maquinaria announced the result of the new test that was carried out on a player. This, after the soccer player throws an inconclusive result, that is, only one of the three genes of the virus was detected.

"Following up on this, we report that the case has been confirmed to be positive"the two organizations sentenced. In addition, they commented that "the player will continue in isolation."

The Liga MX and La Maquinaria released the result of the new test that was carried out on a player (Photo: Liga MX)

This person will be kept under medical observation for taking care of any symptoms that appear. It will also continue to follow the protocols indicated by the health authorities and Liga MX.

It should be noted that this would be the club's third confirmed case of COVID-19. On May 31, Cruz Azul released the positive of one of the staff members of the first team, while on June 16 reported on the case of the first footballer with the disease.

More than 40 cases in Mexican soccer

The total number of positives for coronavirus in Mexican soccer amounts to 42 infected people (Photo: Jorge Núñez / EFE)



The total number of positives for coronavirus in Mexican soccer amounts to 42 infected people. They include footballers, coaches, managers and club staff members.

According to Liga MX, the first case was that of Atlético de San Luis. On March 17, the club president, Alberto Marrero, reported that it tested positive for COVID-19. On the 21st of the same month, Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, also confirmed his positive.

Also, on May 12, the first case of a footballer's coronavirus in Mexico was released. The case was that of César Enrique Bernal Áviladefense of Tampico Madero del Ascenso MX.

Mexican soccer clubs continue to carry out tests, as they prepare for the restart of activities (Photo: Tigres UANL)

Between May 21 and 23, Santos Laguna reported that 15 footballers were infected with the disease, among which is the goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco. Later on June 6, the technician Guillermo Almada He noted that he was also sick with coronavirus.

On May 22, the case of a player in the Chivas de Guadalajara. While on May 31 the case of a staff member of Blue Cross.

The Pumas added three footballers between the women's and men's squad. The player was announced on May 28 and the remaining two were reported on June 2 and 9, respectively.

On June 6, Lion He pointed out that one of his players and a staff member were infected. The next day, June 7, Rayados de Monterrey He noted that a team member, without specifying the position, tested positive.

Santos Laguna reported that 15 footballers were infected with the disease (Photo: EFE)

The next two days, on June 8, Toluca added seven infected members, without specifying the position. In addition, on June 10, a player from UANL Tigers and forward Rogelio Funes Mori de Monterrey.

Similarly, on June 11, Necaxa rays They confirmed a case on their campus, without specifying their position. While on June 13, Puebla disclosed that a player, a member of the coaching staff and a staff person tested positive for COVID-19.

On June 14, Mazatlan FC He pointed out that a person from his coaching staff tested positive. While Blue Cross confirmed two cases of soccer players with COVID-19, announced on June 16 and 18 respectively.

