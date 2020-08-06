Cruz Azul: CDMX police raided and took control of corporate offices

Share it:

At dawn this Thursday, the corporate offices of Blue Cross in Great South They have been taken by the Mexico City police in order to comply with an order issued by a judge ordering the handover of the facilities to the Board of Directors as part of the investigations in the Billy Álvarez case.

The order of the judge establishes that goods, machinery and equipment found in the facilities must also be delivered. Employees who were going to work this morning at the cooperative were denied access, according to the newspaper. ESPN.

The police raid occurred a day after the opposition partners, in the company of the lawyer Guillermo Barradas, tried to deliver the letter of resignation of Billy Alvarez of the Cooperative in the corporate offices of Blue Cross: club staff refused to receive it and did not even authorize access by opposing members.

Some cooperative members of Blue Cross They initially resisted and refused to give the authorities access. However they ended up giving in. The order that was issued to give them access authorized the use of public force and the breaking of locks.

"For the due compliance of the ordinance, the use of public force and the breaking of locks is authorized, for which the style offices are ordered to be turned to the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City and the other style authorities , to assist the executing actuary in the act of diligence if required. For the due compliance of the ordered, non-working days and hours are enabled"Reads the order issued by a judge in favor of the hitherto suspended Board of Directors in charge of President José Antonio Marín.

It is the second time in less than a year that the opposition group has taken over the facilities of Blue Cross in Great South through the use of public force. On August 28, 2019, the inauguration lasted a few hours until Guillermo Álvarez and associates and related employees regained control.

Guillermo Álvarez, who is investigated and faces an arrest warrant for the crimes of organized crime and operation with illegal resources, he would have resigned from his position as CEO of the Cruz Azul Cooperative.

The order, issued by Iván Aarón Zeferín Rodríguez, District Judge Specialized in the Accusatory Criminal System in the State of Mexico, with residence in Almoloya de Juárez, was revealed by the sports media ESPN on July 29, 2020.

Billy Álvarez resigned from the General Management of the Cruz Azul Cooperative (Photo: Twitter @CiroGomezL)

Two months ago, the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) froze the accounts of Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, president of Cruz Azul and director of the Cooperative; Victor Garcés, former vice president of Cruz Azul, and Alfredo Álvarez Cuevas, Director of Strategic Planning, on suspicion of money laundering, irregular purchase of players and operation with illicit resources.

The FIU detected irregular movements for more than 1,300 million pesos to international bank accounts and 300 million pesos that the Cooperative gave to ghost companies.

