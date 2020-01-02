Entertainment

Crunchyroll unveils the most viewed series in every country in the world, in Europe Black Clover wins

January 2, 2020
Crunchyroll recently shared his "It lapses in Review", name of the very curious ranking with which the site revealed the names of all the most viewed souls of the last decade, divided region by region. At the bottom you can take a look at the World Map of the site, where you can also read the name of theanime most seen in Italy.

Apparently, in America the most viewed titles were: Naruto In the USA, The attack of the Giants in Canada, ONE PIECE and Black Clover in the central islands e Dragon Ball Super in Costa Rica, Panama and Nicaragua, as well as in a large part of South America. In general, the two series starring Naruto and Goku triumphed.

In Africa and in Europe instead it was to triumph Black Clover, the anime of Studio Xebec taken from the homonymous work of Yuki Tabata. Among others, Naruto confirmed in Spain, Switzerland and Slovenia while My Hero Academia has convinced the Italian public more. In France it triumphed ONE PIECE by Eiichiro Oda, while in central Europe it has been more successful Jojo's Bizarre Adventures. Finally, too Asia, Middle East is Oceania they recognized Naruto as the winner.

And what do you think of it? Are you following Black Clover? Let us know with a comment! If instead you were looking for other lists of this kind instead, we refer you to the recent Funimation ranking and to our top 10 souls of the decade.

