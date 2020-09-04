Crunchyroll: the anime series to be recovered in September 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Crunchyroll boasts one of the largest catalogs around, which from time to time becomes more and more extensive: there are series that adapt to the tastes of the various subscribers and subscribers. For this reason it is considered by many to be one of the best streaming platforms out there.

In the last period, the site of Hime (this is the name of the Crunchyroll mascot) as well as producing new titles with the brand Crunchyroll Originals brought souls of the likes of ONE PIECE, My Hero Academia, and Digimon Adventure: 2020. It almost seems that we do not have the necessary time to finish watching a series, that new ones are immediately added, even if not recent: so let’s see what are the titles available from August that could escaped and to be recovered in September.

My Hero Academia – OVA

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular and widely read battle shonen of recent years. In 2016, the adaptation by the studio airs in Japan Bones, which immediately conquered the public. At the moment My Hero Academia is still in its fourth season, and fans are eagerly waiting to receive the first information on the fifth.

Most of the inhabitants of the Earth are equipped with quirk, unique abilities that make them superheroes. Izuku Midoriya, nicknamed Blanket, has the dream of becoming one of the greatest superheroes of all time, just like his idol All Migth, and to become one he must enter high school U.A., one of the best institutions that raise future superheroes.

Izuku doesn’t have any quirks, but he doesn’t let himself be knocked down that easily: after all he is even more courageous, fearless, and selfless than many other heroes. Precisely these characteristics attract the attention of All Migth, who decides to give him his quirk, One for All. Thanks to hard training to control the new power in no time, Deku enters the UA

Although My Hero Academia is exclusive to Dynit e VVVVID (where it arrived in simulcast), the fourth season is also available on Crunchyroll, but is currently reserved for subscribers only. August 15th, the two parts of the OVA debuted on the US streaming platform Survive! A critical training. The events take place in the middle of the third season: just before obtaining the provisional license, the students of 1-A face a new rescue simulation; this time they have to free some mannequins from a shopping mall. The situation degenerates when a sudden earthquake collapses the building, blocking the students; Izuku and his companions will have to work together to be able to escape safely from the building.

Hakubo

Koyama Sachi is a student living in the city of Iwaki, in Fukushima, and since she was a child she has played the violin. The protagonist was deeply affected by the earthquake that struck Japan in 2011; for this reason she closed herself more and more in herself, distancing her family and friends and no longer feeling any feeling for the people around her and for love.

The violin she is particularly attached to will lead her to meet a person who will help her face her fears and change her attitude: as a member of a student music club, Koyama performs during a music festival organized by the school. Here it meets Yuusuke, who was stuck in Iwaki due to the earthquake, as his parents were unable to return home. After that first meeting, Koyama and Yuusuke will learn to know each other and gradually fall in love.

Hakubo is a 2019 feature film directed by Yutaka Yamamoto, known for founding the Ordet studio and for directing Kannagi and Fractale. Hakubo is available to stream starting August 4th.

Kira Kira Pretty Cure A La Mode



Ichika Usami he loves sweets and his dream is to work in a pastry shop. One day, while she is preparing a cake to celebrate her mother’s return from abroad, she receives a visit from the fairy Pekorin, who wants to stop some dark fairies from stealing the kirakiraru, that is the feelings poured by cooks into desserts.

When creatures deprive sweets of kirakiraru, they lose their color and liveliness. Ichika certainly can’t allow that to happen, and after gaining the powers of the Legendary Bakery she transforms into Cure Whip, a Pretty Cure, ready to defend the feelings contained in sweets. Along with her there are four other champions: Himari Arisugawa, Aoi Tategami, Yukari Kotozume, e Akira Kenjo.

Kira Kira Pretty Cure A La Mode is the fourteenth series in the Pretty Cure franchise, born from Izumi All, name behind which some members of the creative staff of Toei Animation. In 2004 he debuted the first series, simply known as Pretty Cure, which arrived in Italy in 2005; instead, Kira Kira Pretty Cure A La Mode is from 2017, but the 49 episodes that make it up arrived last August 20, exclusively for Crunchyroll Premium subscribers.

Cardfight!! Vanguard Extra Story -If-

Akira Ito (creator of Yu Gi Oh! R) e Satoshi Nakamura (designer of Duel Masters) have joined forces to create a new card game: Cardfight !! Vanguard. In 2011, the transposition of the game, created by TMS Entertainment, made its debut on Japanese broadcasters.

Aichi Sendo he is a shy middle school boy who is often a victim of bullies. When he was still a child, he received the rare card of Blaster Blade (Destroyer of the Blades, in Italian): a priceless treasure for him, which gives him hope and courage. One day, however, it is stolen from him, so Aichi is forced to play Cardfight!! Vanguard, just to get it back.

Cardfight !! Vanguard is a card game that has long been popular among the inhabitants of the whole world, so much so that it has entered the daily life of many people. A particularity of the card game is that the epic battles between the creatures summoned by the cards take place not on Earth, but on a distant planet called Cray. The world of playing card competitions will lead Aichi to be a better player and person, thanks to friends like Toshiki Kai, Misaki Tokura, e Kamui Katsuragi.

Extra Story -If- is set in an alternate universe starring Kouji Ibuki (antagonist of the film Neon Messiah), which is summoned by Nome Tatsunagi for the mysterious appearance of a black tower, also known as the Sanctuary; this appears to be at the center of some temporal alterations. Kouji travels to the universe -If-, where he meets Emi Sendu e Get down, with which he will have to correct the story.

Although the main series is not yet available, Cardfight !! Vanguard Extra Story -If- arrived on Crunchyroll on August 21st with episode 13, but previous installments will load later.